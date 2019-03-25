LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with Jefferson County Public Schools say they have sent a preliminary list of sickout teachers to the Kentucky Department of Education.

Education Commissioner Dr. Wayne Lewis pressed Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio to send him a list of the teachers who called out during the recent sickouts that led to schools being closed 6 days in a two-week period.

Lewis said teachers would not be punished as long as the work stoppages did not continue.

“I maintain the request for names but I will definitively state that no disciplinary action will be taken against teachers if there are no further work stoppages. The agreement between JCPS and JCTA proved to not be enough to keep schools open and Jefferson County students missed six days in two weeks. We are requesting this information so that we can have assurance that districts have policies in place to protect school days and students instructional time. In the coming days I’ll be reviewing the submissions from districts to determine if all have sound policies in place and to determine whether next steps are needed. The bottom line is kids need to be in school.”

JCPS turned those names over after asking for a five-day extension which ended Monday.

