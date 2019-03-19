Kentucky Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis is continuing to push Jefferson County Public Schools to send him a list of teachers who called out during the recent sick-outs. JCPS students missed six days in a two-week period due to a high number of teacher absences.

The school board first asked for a five-day extension to present the information, but after a unanimous vote, they decided to ask Lewis to withdraw his request. They said they did not what teachers to be punished for exercising their first amendment rights or create distrust between teachers and administrators.

Hours later, Lewis responded that he would not withdraw his request. He assured them that the teachers would not be punished as long as the work-stoppages did not continue. He explained that the names were needed to make sure school districts “have polices in place to protect school days and students instructional time.” See his full statement below.

“I maintain the request for names but I will definitively state that no disciplinary action will be taken against teachers if there are no further work stoppages. The agreement between JCPS and JCTA proved to not be enough to keep schools open and Jefferson County students missed six days in two weeks. We are requesting this information so that we can have assurance that districts have policies in place to protect school days and students instructional time. In the coming days I’ll be reviewing the submissions from districts to determine if all have sound policies in place and to determine whether next steps are needed. The bottom line is kids need to be in school.”

