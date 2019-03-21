LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Among the sea of red shirts in Frankfort last week stood Nicki Marzian, a 16-year JCPS employee.

"We wanted to make sure that we have what we need to educate the kids," she told WHAS11.

She won't say if she was one of the many who called in sick to advocate in Frankfort, but she doesn't have regrets about being there.

"People want to be part of the process and people were scared that the legislature had gone behind our backs before and they realized they couldn't be complacent," Marzian said.

What she does have an issue with is Kentucky Education Commissioner Dr. Wayne's Lewis' request for the names of the teachers who called in sick earlier this month. Dr. Lewis told reporters last week, "Teachers do not have the constitutional right to call in sick when you are not sick and force a work stoppage that results in Kentucky schools closing."

"I would probably ask him what is the point? If you are not going to punish people, what is the point of ostracizing them? Of getting their names?" Marzian asked.

After JCPS board members passed a resolution Tuesday asking for Dr. Lewis to withdraw his request, he said in a statement, "We are requesting this information so that we can have assurance that districts have policies in place to protect school days and students instructional time."

But, Marzian says that can be done without JCPS - and other districts - having to provide a list of names. She says she doesn't feel supported by the state's top education leader, which is why in part, she and so many others made the drive to Frankfort.

"The fact that Commissioner Lewis is asking for these names almost makes it feel like they don't want us to be a part of the political process," she said.

JCPS was given an extension to submit the list of names. The district has until Monday, March 25th to comply.