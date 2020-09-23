JCPS encourages students to vote during National Voter Registration Day

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said it’s important for 18-year-olds to know they too can play an active role in democracy.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tuesday marked National Voter Registration Day and Jefferson County Public Schools celebrated and encouraged their eligible students to register.

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said it’s important for 18-year-olds to know they too can play an active role in democracy.

Hannah Elble, a high school senior, has taken advantage of the privilege and hopes to inspire more of her peers.

“For me, voting isn't just about selecting a good candidate, it's about deciding upon the direction of our country. Remember, voting has not always been a universal right," she said.

She also reminded her peers to ignore people who say they are just kids and their opinions don’t matter because they must strive for a better future for everyone.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

