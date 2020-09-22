How to make sure you're registered to vote in Kentucky or Indiana

The deadline to register, Oct. 5, is less than two weeks away. It's time to make sure you're ready to vote in November.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Tuesday, Sept. 22 is National Voter Registration Day. With the November election just a few weeks away, it’s a great time to make sure that you’re registered to vote.

How do I know if I’m registered to vote?

If you registered to vote in the last election, you should be good to go for this one. You will only need to register again if you've moved or legally changed your name.

If you aren’t sure about your registration status, you can check it online in both Kentucky and Indiana.

For Kentucky, visit GoVoteKy.com to verify your registration. You can also check the status of your absentee ballot on that site.

In Indiana, visit the Indiana Voter Portal website. From there, select “Check Voting Status” to make sure you are registered for the November election.

How do I register to vote?

If you aren’t registered, you can do that online as well. The Kentucky and Indiana Voter Portal sites both have options that allow you to register to vote online.

The deadline to register is Oct. 5, 2020, and you will not be able to register after that date.

Kentucky

Visit GoVoteKy.com to register or update your registration. You will need to enter your social security number and date of birth to register to vote.

If you do not want to register online, you can fill out a voter registration card and submit it to the State Board of Elections by mail or through your county clerk’s office. More information on voter registration cards can be found on the State Board of Elections website.

If you have additional questions, you can contact the Kentucky Board of Elections or your local County Clerk’s Office.

Indiana

Visit the Indiana Voter Portal site. You will need a valid driver’s license number or Indiana State Identification Card Number to register to vote.

If you do not have either of those things, you can register to vote by mail with an Indiana Voter Registration Application. You can also register to vote at the following places, although some may have restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic:

Indiana Election Division at the Indiana Government Center South (302 W. Washington Street, Room E-205, Indianapolis, Ind.)

Local county voter registration office

Any Bureau of Motor Vehicles License Branch

Any National Voter Registration Act full-service agency

If you have questions on how to register to vote in Indiana, visit the Voter Information Portal or call the Hoosier Voter Hotline at 1-866-IN-1-VOTE.

