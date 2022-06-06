JCPS Board files lawsuit challenging Kentucky lawmakers recent bill passage limiting authority

They say sections of the bill would put restrictions and requirements on the board that aren’t placed on any other school board in Kentucky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County School Board is now challenging a lawsuit that would strip power from the board and give complete control to the superintendent.

The JCPS Board filed the lawsuit with Jefferson Circuit Court on Monday, challenging the constitutionality and seeking to block portions of Senate Bill 1 which would take effect on July 14.

Some board members feel the move would leave the community without a voice and believe Frankfort should not have the right to disregard it.

The JCPS Board said SB1 contains five different sections that apply only to Jefferson County and violates the state constitution’s prohibition on singling out one local government or body.

They cite Section 59 of Kentucky’s constitution that says, “The General Assembly shall not pass local or special acts concerning any of the following subjects … (including) To provide for the management of common schools.”

The bill also prohibits the board from meeting frequently, regardless of any emergency. JCPS Board said the requirement of supermajority voting standards aren’t required of other districts around the state.

“The elected board of the largest school district in the state should not be subject to special and significant legislative overreach that restricts our ability to uphold our constitutional oaths of office,” Diane Porter, chair of the Jefferson County Board of Education, said. “The taxpayers of Jefferson County deserve to have elected school board members overseeing their schools in the same way as every other Kentucky school district. It’s unfortunate that we are forced to turn to the courts to right the wrongs the Kentucky Legislature has enacted against this board, the citizens, and students that we represent.”

Jason Glass, the Kentucky Department of Education Commissioner has been named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

The board feels if SB1 takes effect and if Glass finds that they may have violated any portion of it, he could report it to prosecutors for possible “indictment, prosecution and conviction.” They feel this is something that could make criminals out of elected school board members for doing the jobs they were put in office to do.

The JCPS Board has filed a temporary injunction from keeping parts of SB1 from going into effect before a court can rule on their validity.

