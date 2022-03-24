Kentucky House passes amended education bill, JCPS board chair concerned

The bill would move much of the decision-making from school boards to the superintendent.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The chair of the Jefferson County Public School Board of Education said she supports taking legal action if an education bill passes through the General Assembly.

The House recently approved an amended version of Senate Bill 1. The legislation would give school superintendents the authority to choose curriculum, which has become an increasingly contentious issue in some school districts across the country.

The changes target the JCPS Board of Education and move much of the decision-making from the board to the superintendent.

Also under the bill, the selection of school principals would be put in the hands of superintendents.

According to the Kentucky General Assembly, the amendments include requiring the superintendent to consult with the local board regarding curriculum and change when the local boards of education meet. Instead of a maximum frequency of once every eight weeks, it would be once every four weeks.

In a statement today, Board Chair Diane Porter said she was surprised to hear about those changes.

"The attempt to restrict the authority of a duly elected board of education for the state's largest majority-minority district is very concerning and perhaps unconstitutional," said Porter.

She adds everyone in Jefferson County should be concerned.

Porter says she'll push for legal action if changes aren't made to the final version of the bill.

RELATED STORIES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.