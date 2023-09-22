Police arrest several people in Highlands, seize 15 guns and tow 13 vehicles

Police said a total of 17 arrests were made during that eight days.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In an effort to answer the "numerous complaints" Louisville Metro Police has received about quality of life issues in the Highlands, more officers were assigned to patrol the area.

In a social media post, LMPD said police seized 15 guns and towed 13 vehicles in the first eight days. The department also made 17 arrests.

Metro Alcohol Beverage Control officials also cited several bars, some of which are now under investigation.

What we know about some of the arrests:

A juvenile was charged with receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking between $1,000 and $10,000, possession of a handgun by a minor and receiving stolen property of $10,000 or more.

William Jones, 37, was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Benjamin Broyles, 43, was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and receiving stolen property.

Charles Holt, 57, was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and criminal trespass.

Celinez Pabon, 20, was charged with burglary, wanton endangerment and assault.

James Barnett, 28, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespass and possession of marijuana.

Stay Gentry, 39, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brandon Jackson, 29, was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property and possession of marijuana.

Jame'a Trice, 26, was charged with violation of a circuit court order, possession of marijuana and no registration.

PHOTOS | Recent police activity on Bardstown Road 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

In early September, LMPD said Bardstown Road was one of four major roads that would see increased patrols for several weeks. The initiative, led by two Metro Councilmembers, increases enforcement to make areas around late-night bars safer.

An LMPD spokesperson said the patrols will be covered by officers already working in that division that night, and others on overtime.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.