Authorities seize $1.56 million worth of cocaine in Valley Station

$223,000 in cash was also seized, LMPD said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police recently seized a hefty stash of drugs in Valley Station.

The 52 kilos of cocaine has an estimated street value of more than $1.56 million, police said in a social media post on Friday.

Authorities said $223,000 in cash was also seized in the massive drug bust in Valley Station.

The department said the seizure was coordinated between LMPD's Second Division and several other law enforcement agencies including the Louisville branch of the Drug Enforcement Agency, Jeffersontown Police Department and the Jeffersonville Police Department.

"Great work is being done!" LMPD said.

It's unclear if any arrests were made at this time, however LMPD said its investigation remains on-going.

This story may be updated as additional information is released.

