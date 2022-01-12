Muhammad Ali 80th birthday to be marked with virtual event

The one-hour program will include an introduction by his widow, Lonnie Ali. The Ali Center in Louisville.

Boxing great Muhammad Ali would be 80 this month, and the center in Kentucky that bears his name said a virtual celebration is planned next week.

The one-hour program will include an introduction by his widow, Lonnie Ali. The Ali Center in Louisville says guest speakers will include PBS filmmaker Ken Burns, Muhammad Ali’s daughter Hana Ali and others.

The virtual event is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 12. You can watch it on PBS Books Facebook page.

According to the Ali Center's website, The virtual program will include a short video about the Ali Center and Ken Burns sharing some inspirational comments and a segment from his PBS documentary, “Muhammad Ali.” In addition, inspirational authors and celebrities will explain what Ali’s legacy means to them and reveal their personal Red Bike Moment– a defining moment in their lives, much like the one that changed the future of then 12-year-old Cassius Clay when his red Schwinn bike was stolen, an incident that led him to a Louisville boxing gym and which became a catalyst for his athletic career and life’s purpose.

