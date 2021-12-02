Muhammad Ali Center announces Marilyn Jackson as new President and Chief Executive Officer

Jackson is the first woman to lead the Muhammad Ali Center since it opened 16 years ago.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After eight months of searching, the Muhammad Ali Center chose Marilyn Jackson as the new President and Chief Executive Officer Dec. 2. She starts Jan. 17, 2022.

She succeeds Laura Douglas, who was the interim president when Donald Lassere resigned earlier this year.

Her new obligations will include the day-to-day management like "strategic planning, entrepreneurial revenue generation, partnership-building and community engagement," according to the Center's press release.

Lonnie Ali, Co-Founder and Vice Chair of the Ali Center, said, "Ms. Jackson has the discipline, institutional knowledge and vision to take the Center to the next level of community and national engagement and leadership.”

Jackson said she was honored to be the new President of the Muhammad Ali Center.

"The Muhammad Ali Center is a great institution that combines exhibition-based experiences with compelling programming that fosters respect, hope, understanding and unity to advance the ideals of an equitable society,” Jackson said.

Jackson has 25 years of experience working with profit and nonprofit organizations, and 12 of those years were in Chicago. She currently works for the United Way of Metro Chicago as the Chief Strategy and Engagement Officer.

