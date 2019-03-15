(AP) - The National Weather Service surveyed storm damage in southern Indiana and Kentucky after high winds, hail and possible tornadoes swept across the two states.

Their preliminary review of the damage shows there was an EF-1 tornado in Brownstown, Ind. and an EF-0 in Washington County, Ind. on March 14.

An EF-2 tornado was confirmed in Paducah, Ky.

INDIANA

The weather service said a storm survey on Friday showed northwest Washington County did have an EF-0 tornado, according to their preliminary findings. In Bartholomew County, The (Columbus) Republic reports area residents took cover Thursday after tornado warning sirens sounded. The Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp. held students at schools until the severe weather passed.

The storms left thousands of power customers without service and utilities worked Friday to restore power.

The weather service recorded a 60 mph (97 kph) wind gust at Indianapolis International Airport.

It says damage from the storms included the roof ripped off a mobile home in Speedway near Indianapolis. It came as a late-winter storm system trekked across the Midwest.

KENTUCKY

In Western Kentucky, a state of emergency was declared in McCracken County. An EF-2 tornado touched down in Paducah and ripped the roof off a church with 40 children inside.

In Louisville, strong winds ripped the facade off this parking garage at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital in St. Matthews.

It did damage several cars below.

A tree fell on a brick wall at Cave Hill Cemetary.

No one was hurt in Louisville but there were a lot of power outages reported

