LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As heavy winds continue throughout Kentuckiana, one Louisville hospital saw winds tear off parts of its parking garage facade.

Part of the Plaza 3 parking garage facade at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital fell off Wednesday, hitting cars in the parking lot below.

Provided to WHAS11

Hospital officials said the structure is not damaged, and believe heavy wind tore the facade.

Jefferson County is under a Wind Advisory and Tornado Watch.

