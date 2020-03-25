FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. — As Hoosiers across Indiana prepare to stay at home, women in Southern Indiana that are already learning to readjust in recovery, must get ready for another new routine.



“There's a lot more questions,” said Janis Barnett, the Program Director for The Breakaway. “The most difficult part is weekend visits with their children and their families, because they're not allowed on the property, and they're not allowed to go out and see their children, so everything is done by phone.”



The Breakaway is a halfway house in New Albany that’s home to 14 women, whose daily patterns are bring disrupted by the pandemic.



Visitors are not allowed inside as the country tries to flatten the curve. Many of those who had jobs, have lost them, as well, along with thousands of others across the state.

There are now sanitizing stations scattered in and around the house, and those inside trying their best to social distance.

“They do a lot of praying, and normally hold hands when prayer, but we're just doing the elbow touch,” said Barnett. “They're very loving women, very expressive, so it's been hard.”

Breakaway founder Lisa Livingston said they're still holding regular meetings and keeping the women on track with their treatment.

“There's a lot of love in this house,” Livingston explained. “Everything is running real smoothly and that's what it's about. We're just trying to take it day by day, and keeping the women safe.”

