NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WHAS11) -- The founder of one New Albany halfway house, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison, will finish her sentence in the community corrections program.

Lisa Livingston was released from prison on Jan. 17.

She pleaded guilty to drug charges from 2013 but in the last five years, she's not only cleaned up her own life but has helped other women in recovery, opening the Breakaway in Southern Indiana.

Ten months after Livingston was sentenced, the supreme court overturned the decision calling the sentence 'inappropriate' in light of Livingston’s' offenses and character.

