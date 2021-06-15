Silver Alert issued for missing New Albany woman believed to be in extreme danger

New Albany Police said 40-year-old Roberta Goode hasn’t been seen since 1 p.m. Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a missing New Albany, Indiana woman.

New Albany Police said 40-year-old Roberta Goode hasn’t been seen since 1 p.m. Tuesday and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Roberta is described as a white female, about 5-feet-7 inches tall, 155-pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing glasses, a nose ring and black and purple scrubs.

Police believe she is with Laquan Lee, a 39-year-old Black male.

Lee is about 5-feet-9-inches tall, brown hair and brown eyes.

The two are believed to be traveling in a white 2008 Pontiac Torrent with Kentucky plate 829 5HT.

If you have any information on Roberta Good, you are asked to call the New Albany Police Department at (812) 944-6411.

