Golden Alert issued for missing Louisville man

Joseph (Mack) Ducharme, 77, was last seen in the 900 block of Loretto Avenue in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to MetroSafe, a Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Louisville man.

The alert says 77-year-old Joseph (Mack) Ducharme was last seen in the 900 block of Loretto Avenue in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

Ducharme is described as a Black male with gray hair and brown-colored eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan sweatshirt, jeans and tan sneakers.

Additionally, Ducharme was accompanied by a small brown Labrador dog, who was in a green harness.

If seen, contact 911 immediately.

