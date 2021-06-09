Golden Alert issued for missing Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to MetroSafe, a Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Louisville man.
The alert says 77-year-old Joseph (Mack) Ducharme was last seen in the 900 block of Loretto Avenue in the Chickasaw neighborhood.
Ducharme is described as a Black male with gray hair and brown-colored eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan sweatshirt, jeans and tan sneakers.
Additionally, Ducharme was accompanied by a small brown Labrador dog, who was in a green harness.
If seen, contact 911 immediately.
