x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

Local News

Golden Alert issued for missing Louisville man

Joseph (Mack) Ducharme, 77, was last seen in the 900 block of Loretto Avenue in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to MetroSafe, a Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Louisville man. 

The alert says 77-year-old Joseph (Mack) Ducharme was last seen in the 900 block of Loretto Avenue in the Chickasaw neighborhood.  

Ducharme is described as a Black male with gray hair and brown-colored eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan sweatshirt, jeans and tan sneakers. 

Additionally, Ducharme was accompanied by a small brown Labrador dog, who was in a green harness. 

If seen, contact 911 immediately. 

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.  

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed 