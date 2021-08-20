Police investigate report of gun on Seymour High School campus

The Seymour Police Department said the school is on lockdown and all students and staff are safe and sheltered.

SEYMOUR, Ind. — The Seymour Police Department said students at Seymour High School are no longer under lockdown after the report of a student possibly in possession of a firearm on campus.

Police said they were investigating the report, but there are no incidents or injuries. They reiterated that the event was not an active shooter situation.

"Please avoid the area at this time," SPD said on Facebook. "The school will notify parents when and how students are to be released. An update on this incident will be forthcoming."

