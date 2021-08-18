3 Indiana returning to virtual learning amid rise in COVID cases

Heth Washington Elementary, Corydon Intermediate, and Corydon Central Junior High will transition to virtual learning on Friday, Aug. 20.

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — Students in three southern Indiana schools will return to virtual learning due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and quarantines.

A Facebook post from Corydon Intermediate School on Friday said students at Heth Washington Elementary, Corydon Intermediate, and Corydon Central Junior High will transition to virtual learning on Friday, Aug. 20. All other South Harrison Community Schools will stay open for in-person instruction.

“With rising COVID positive and quarantine rates at these schools and careful consideration, we feel this is in the best interest of the safety of our students and staff,” the post reads.

While only three schools are currently impacted, officials say virtual learning may be extended to more schools if cases and quarantines rise.

“Our number one priority is the safety of our students and staff, and moving forward, we need all of our families, students, and staff to support our safety measures to slow the spread of COVID and decrease the quarantines,” the post reads.

Class will be in-person on Thursday, Aug. 19 to allow students and staff to prepare for upcoming virtual learning, but guardians of students in the three schools may choose to keep their children home.

In-person instruction is expected to resume Sept. 7.

