CLARKSVILLE, Ind — A southern Indiana roadway with scenic views of the Ohio River is closed indefinitely due to erosion that's sent pieces of it crumbling down the riverbank.

Officials in the town of Clarksville closed the roadway, which includes W. Harrison Ave, Jackson Street, and Croghan from Bailey Avenue to Summer Place, amid public safety concerns.

The roadway is closed until further notice, according to a Facebook post from August 23.

Officials say that the Ohio River Greenway will not be affected by the closure. The roadway is only closed to vehicles; bicyclists and pedestrians are still safe to use the area.

RELATED: New walking path provides easy, safe access to three Indiana communities

RELATED: Sidewalk safety a priority for future of Jeffersonville

RELATED: Indiana animal shelter installs security camera to deter animal dumping

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.