HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — Ten new surveillance cameras were installed to keep an eye on Harrison County Animal Control after animals were being dumped over fences overnight.

“I understand where they get into a position where they can't care for that animal, but to just dump it and not know what's happening, that part I just don't understand,” Director April Breeden said.

Breeden took over the shelter a month ago after a misconduct investigation earlier this year lead to four employees leaving, including the former director.

“We want to move forward from anything that's happened in the past, our only goal is to be here for the animals and the community,” she explained.

Installed throughout the inside of the shelter, and on the outside, these cameras aren't watching staff as much as they are strangers after hours.

“That's mainly for if the building were to ever get broken into, or anything like that, we would be able to see anyone come,” Breeden said.

Harrison County Prosecutor Otto Schalk found the funds to invest in the extra surveillance. Now there can be images, even license plates caught on camera that could lead to possible prosecution.

“The animals could run off, they could be sick or injured. If they're sick or injured and don't get medical treatment in a timely manner, they could pass, so, we want to make sure that the animals are cared for.”

Since the cameras were installed a month ago, Breeden said they have not seen any animal dumping.

“Our main goal is to care for these animals properly, and if this is going to help us, any help we can get, we are very grateful for.”

