Southern Indiana restaurants prepare for New Year's Eve celebrations amid COVID-19 restrictions

With Jefferson, Clark and Floyd counties all having different COVID-19 restrictions, celebrations will look different in each.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — Restaurants have had to adapt to ever changing restrictions, and New Year's Eve is no different.

In Floyd County, restaurants are able to operate at 100% capacity, and have no curfew.

Parlour's Floyd County location will be celebrating 2021 until 2:00 a.m. Manager Colton Fields said he is happy that they are able to watch the ball drop with their customers but acknowledges that social distancing will need to be enforced.

"Now, 100% capacity is kind of difficult when you are trying to enforce that six-feet rule. So, we are just going to be playing it by ear," Fields said.

If it gets too crowded, Fields said he will reduce capacity. But once inside, every patron will get a chair to discourage people from standing and gathering.

Fields said that he is expecting large crowds Thursday night, due to other counties forcing restaurants to close early.

"I've got several phone calls over the past few days, asking what we are doing for New Years Eve, excited to come out here and try it," Fields said.

A few miles away, in Clark County, Red Yeti will be closing its doors at 9:00 p.m. Thursday. It is not typically how they would celebrate, but General Manager Chris Meier said they are still ready.

"New Year's is one of those days we like to stay as open as we possibly can," Meier said.

Clark County restaurants and bars are operating at 75% capacity, and bars are forced to close at 10 p.m.

Meier said he has hope that patrons will still come celebrate.