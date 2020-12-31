Jeffersonville police investigate fatal shooting

During their initial investigation, detectives were told an altercation between family members led to the shooting.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind — Jeffersonville police said the suspect of a fatal shooting is still at large, but does not appear to be a danger to the community.

Police responded to reports of a single gunshot at an apartment on French Street at around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found a man unconscious and unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

During their initial investigation, detectives were told an altercation between family members led to the shooting. The suspect fled the scene before officers could arrive, and is still at large.

The investigation is ongoing, and police have asked for anyone with information to call the Jeffersonville Crime Tip Line at (812) 218-TIPS.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.