Louisville health officials to monitor bars, restaurants ahead of New Year's Eve

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release, the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness enhanced compliance team will be out enforcing COVID-19 safety guidelines for New Year's Eve.

The team will focus on restaurants, bars and other businesses throughout the city as well as required business closing times to ensure public safety.

“I think we’re all happy to celebrate the end of a very challenging 2020,” said Connie Mendel, Deputy Director. “But COVID-19 is still widespread throughout Louisville. Our actions today determine what our case counts, and hospitalizations will look like three weeks from now. We need to keep our celebrations small, within our own immediate circles. And our local bars, restaurants and clubs need to ensure they are adhering to all the Healthy at Work safety guidelines.”

WHAS11 talked to some businesses in Louisville as they find creative ways to maintain business and keep it safe for patrons.

One Louisville brewing company is moving the ball drop up to a time before they have to close and even streaming fireworks on their TV screens.

Some others have included New Year's Day dining specials.

Metro Public Health reminds that these business will be following Kentucky Healthy at Work guidelines which include: No bar seating and bar service, stop dine-in food and drink service by 11 p.m., close no later than Midnight, except drive-thru, carry-out and delivery services and customer capacity must be at 50% occupancy.

The release says, health department inspectors as well as KY ABC and LMPD will be out on New Year’s Eve and over the weekend conducting surveillance.

If violations are observed by businesses, corrective orders will be issued. Businesses that do not take immediate corrective action are subject to penalties, fines, loss of liquor or food licenses and potential closure of their establishments.

Healthy at Work guidelines for restaurants and bars and gatherings for up to 10 people can be found on the Kentucky Department of Public Health website for COVID-19 response.

