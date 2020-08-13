Remains identified of Indiana Marine killed in WWII battle

ALBANY, Indiana — A Marine from central Indiana whose remains were identified nearly 77 years after he died on a Pacific island during a World War II battle will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors.

The Star Press reports that Miller, who was from the town of Albany, was 19 when he was killed in action in November 1943 on the third day of a battle for the small island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands.