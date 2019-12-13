LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Marine Corps Reserve Pfc. John Bayens, 20, died on November 22, 1943, on the small island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands.

Over several days of intense fighting against the Japanese, close to 1,000 Marines and Sailors were killed and more than 2,000 were wounded. Bayens was killed on the third day of the battle.

His remains were reportedly buried in Cemetery 33 on Betio Island. In 1946, the 604th Quartermaster Graves Registration Company centralized all of the American remains found on Tarawa at Lone Palm Cemetery for later repatriation; however, almost half of the known casualties were never found.

No recovered remains could be associated with Bayens, and in October 1949, a Board of Review declared him "non-recoverable."

Marine Corps Reserve Pfc. John Bayens

Then, in 2014, History Flight, Inc., a nonprofit organization, identified Cemetery 33. Excavations of the site uncovered multiple sets of remains, which were turned over to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) in 2015.

To identify Bayens' remains, scientists used dental, anthropological, and chest radiograph comparison analysis, as well as material evidence.

Of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II, more than 400,000 died during the war. Currently, there are 72,638 service members still unaccounted for.

Bayens will be returned to Louisville on Dec.13, aboard Delta Flight 0790, arriving at 10:19 a.m.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Owen Funeral Home, at 9318 Taylorsville Rd. Bayens' burial is scheduled for Dec.16, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, at 4623 Preston Highway.

