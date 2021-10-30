Gov. Holcomb extends public health emergency in Indiana

The governor said he is extending the order to maintain critical assistance for the neediest Hoosiers as the pandemic continues.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed another series of executive orders in response to the improvement of COVID-19 conditions in the Hoosier state.

“Today, I’m extending the public health emergency for another 30 days to maintain critical assistance to our neediest Hoosiers as we come out of this pandemic – all directly tied to its continuation. While I am extending the state public health emergency for this next month to extend these critical capabilities directly tied to it, I have instructed my staff and the relevant agencies over the next few weeks to bring me a plan that contemplates options to wind down our executive orders and end the state public health emergency in the near future,” Holcomb said.

The orders remove several hospital provisions including postponing non-emergency procedures and the reporting requirements for hospitals about diversion.

However, a provision has also been added in anticipation to CDC approval of a vaccine for children ages 5 to 11-years old. It allows the health commissioner to issue an order authorizing vaccines for children but the orders expire Dec. 1.

