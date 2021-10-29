Southern Indiana video store thrives in digital age

When is the last time you went to a movie store to pick up a DVD? Even if you wanted to, there aren't many places you could go.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One southern Indiana family has made a business out of selling memories.

"You walk in and you feel like a kid again," Ann Wilson said, she co-owns Hollywood Movies & Games with her husband Glen.

In 2015, Glen quit his job working for one of Louisville's largest employees to start his own shop. "I don't consider myself working now. This is my hobby. This is my passion," he said.

They started out with a single shop in Clarksville, buying and selling DVDs and games, then moved on to include more collectibles like vinyl records and action figures.

Now, they'll have a grand opening for a new location in Jeffersonville on November 10. Glen will run that store and Ann quit her job to run the original location in Clarksville, which carries a few memories of its own.

"My parents actually met here," Jacqueline Wilson said, standing in the Clarksville store. "My mom was working at AT&T back when it was Bell South and my dad had come in to get a phone. That's how they met."

That was 1999. A year later they were married and a year after that they had Kaitlyn Wilson.

"I'm a collector myself," Kaitlyn said while working at the store with her family.

Add younger sister Jacqueline and you've got a good chunk of the Hollywood staff, making Glenn's dream come true. "I love working with my family," he said.

The family has been so successful selling the shapes and forms of nostalgia, from DVDs to games to action figures, that they've already got plans to open a third location.

"We'll see where Hollywood goes," Ann said. "We've been blessed so far so hopefully we'll see how far we go."

In the meantime, they've got shelves to fill in Jeffersonville.

