Students invited to design Jeffersonville holiday card

Submissions are due to the mayor's office by noon on Nov. 23, 2021. The card will be sent out to hundreds of residents during the holiday season.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Children in southern Indiana are invited to get creative and design a holiday card for the city of Jeffersonville.

This is the sixth year that Mayor Mike Moore has hosted the contest.

Jeffersonville students in grades K-5 are encouraged to create an original piece of artwork that will be used for the city's annual holiday card, which is sent out to hundreds of Hoosiers every year.

Submissions are due to the mayor's office no later than noon on Nov. 23. The mayor will then choose one winning design.

The city encourages all students to participate, but it's up to school officials to decide whether creating the cards will be an in-class activity. The contest is put together in cooperation with Greater Clark County Schools.

ATTENTION ELEMENTARY STUDENTS! For the sixth year, Mayor Mike Moore is asking Jeffersonville students to help create... Posted by Jeffersonville Indiana on Wednesday, October 27, 2021

“Whether they’re home-school students or E-learners," Mayor Moore said. "We hope every elementary age student in the city can participate even if it isn’t part of a classroom project.”

Click here for more information about rules and where to submit your artwork.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.