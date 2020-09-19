Police search for man wanted in connection to New Albany homicide

Rodney McNutt is 5’7” and weighs 200 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — New Albany police are searching for Rodney McNutt in connection to a homicide Wednesday.

Police believe McNutt killed Adam Galloway, who was found dead in his apartment at The Annex of New Albany.

McNutt is 5’7” and weighs 200 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees McNutt or has information in this case is asked to call New Albany Police at 812-948-5317 or 812-944-6411.

f7a97f45-a208-4118-b271-1e1bb1955baf

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.