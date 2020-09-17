x
New Albany police investigating homicide at IUS student apartments

Chief Todd Bailey said a man in his 40s was found injured at The Annex of New Albany. He was later pronounced dead.
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — New Albany police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex for Indiana University Southeast students.

Chief Todd Bailey said police received a call reported a disturbance at The Annex of New Albany at 5:15 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a man in his early 40s inside an apartment. The man was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene.

"The New Albany Police Department assisted by investigators from the Indiana State Police are working hard to uncover the facts of this case," Bailey said. "We do not believe there are any threats to public safety but due to the ongoing nature of the investigation no details can be released."

The case is being investigated as a homicide. Police said an update will likely come Thursday.

