Jury deliberating in trial of accused murderer, cannibal Joseph Oberhansley

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — After 5 days of listening to testimony, seeing graphic photos and video, the jury in the Joseph Oberhansley case is deliberating his fate.

Oberhansley took the stand on Thursday. He was the only witness called by the defense.

Joseph Oberhansley is accused of killing and cannibalizing his ex-girlfriend Tammy Jo Blanton in 2014. Investigators said Oberhansley killed Blanton at her home in Jeffersonville, then dismembered her and ate parts of her body.

This is the second time Oberhansley is being tried after a mistrial was ruled in 2019. During the 2019 trial, a witness testified about information that the state and defense had agreed to leave out because it could unfairly sway the jury.

On Thursday he told the court he returned to Tammy Blanton's home around 4 a.m. on September 11, 2014 after taking a walk by the river. He claims he knocked on the door, hoping to be able to get some of his things that were still inside, and that Tammy let him in. Oberhansley said two Black men were inside the home when he entered, and said they stabbed Tammy and knocked him unconscious. Oberhansley said he had never seen them before.

“When I came to I was halfway between the kitchen and front room,” he told the court. "I saw that knife laying there. I was scared I was worried, so I picked up the knife and walked around briefly." Oberhansley said this happened just moments before police knocked on the front door, stating he opened the door and talked with officers because he had nothing to hide.

The jury has already seen a taped interview with police where Oberhansley admits to killing Tammy Blanton and then eating parts of her body. On Thursday Oberhansley said he was coerced into a false confession.

“I stated over eight times in that interview that no, I did not kill Tammy,” Oberhansley said on the stand.

He said after the detective talked him through the crime scene he "started just going along with what he said."

"I just felt like I was telling him what he wanted to hear," said Oberhansley to the courtroom, "I do not know why I said the things that I said."

In cross-examination, Oberhansley told Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull, "I was talking out of my head." He blamed a head injury for his confusion during the interview.

Oberhansley said he did not rape or sexually assault Tammy Blanton. He said she would have called police on him if he had done that.

Blanton's friends have testified that she told them Oberhansley raped her. Text messages between Tammy Blanton and Joseph Oberhansley were read in court Thursday. On September 8, 2014, Tammy wrote, "I won't be coming home. You can choose to be in denial of what happened Saturday night. I won't be in denial." Another text that same day read, "No one, and I mean no one, gets to terrify me the way you did on Sunday. I will never forget that as long as I live."

Oberhansley's defense team has fought hard against sexual assault allegations, pointing to a lack of physical evidence showing a rape occurred.

“I’m not guilty of any of these charges,' Oberhansley said as he pleaded with the jury to find him not guilty.