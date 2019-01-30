GEORGETOWN, Ind. — If you were planning on committing any crimes in these sub-zero temperatures, the police department in Georgetown, Indiana has a suggestion for you:

Please, don't.

In a Facebook post, the department issued a Public Service Announcement that has been shared over 1,000 times.

"Due to the extreme temperatures all crime and illegal activities in and around Georgetown are prohibited until further notice," the post says.

Instead of participating in illegal activities, the department has a list of alternative suggestions including Monopoly, Living room fort building, Sock Puppet shows, charades, and the "parental attention game".

The post also says that if you have a warrant, they have a nice warm place for you to stay - in the Floyd County Jail. They're even offering free rides!

"Just give us a call and we'll give you a courtesy ride there."

Once the extreme weather passes, the department says that they will let everyone know when "bad behavior can resume."

"If you do not receive the notice, just assume that you're expected to comply with all laws of the land," the department said.

So, if your plans allow, hold off on committing any felonies or misdemeanors until the weather warms up a little.

"Your first responders thank you for your sincere effort."