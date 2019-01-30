Louisville and Southern Indiana are feeling the effects of the polar vortex sweeping the nation.

With wind chills expected to drop below zero and an overnight snowfall creating hazards on the roads, several school districts and businesses have decided to remain closed on Wednesday.

Jefferson County Public Schools announced their closing on Tuesday afternoon and dozens of local school districts followed suit.

Several local colleges including the University of Louisville, Sullivan University, and Spalding University have also canceled classes for Wednesday.

Check here for the latest closings and delays.