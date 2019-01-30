LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Governor Matt Bevin is causing another stir, this time attacking school districts calling them “soft” for canceling classes because of the extreme cold and dangerous wind chills.

He appeared on the Terry Meiners Show on 840 WHAS Tuesday to discuss seeking reelection and how he’s continuing his mission to save the pension system.

Bevin: Now we cancel schools for cold? I mean..

Meiners: It's a deep freeze! This is serious business.

Bevin: C'mon now, there's no ice going with it or any snow. I mean, what happens to America? We're getting soft Terry, we're getting soft.

Bevin told Meiners he was being facetious but said, “It's better to air on the side of safe but it does concern me a little bit that in America, on this and a number of any other fronts, we're sending messages to our young people that if life is hard, you can curl up in the fetal position somewhere in a warm place and wait until it stops being hard and that just isn't reality.”

The Superintendent for Washington County Schools poked fun governor.

Robin Cochran tweeted, "Matt Bevin can just call me Pillsbury Dough Girl, cause I'm soft.. But P-S Matt, my kids are safe."