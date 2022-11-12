Lanes of I-65 South reopened after police activity near Sellersburg

An incident involving two men and police left traffic at a standstill near mile-marker 9 Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lanes of southbound I-65 were closed temporarily in Clark County Saturday after a police pursuit, according to Indiana State Police.

According to Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, said the incident ended near mile-marker 9 near Seymour Saturday afternoon.

He told WHAS11 News that shots were fired during the pursuit but could not determine who was shooting. No injuries were reported at the time.

Two people have been taken into custody.

The southbound lanes were closed during the investigation but later reopened.

No other information including the identities of the men in custody were made available.