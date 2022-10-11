1,700 uncounted absentee ballots found in Clark County

Officials say the Clark County Election Board met in an emergency session with representatives from both parties.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Officials say during the routine ballot canvassing process, they were notified that 1,700 absentee ballots from Clark County were not included in the unofficial vote totals released to the public Wednesday night.

The county's Election Board met in an emergency meeting, officials added, with representatives of both parties. They wanted to look at all of the memory cards and retabulate the totals.

According to Chris Coyle, Democratic Party Chairman of Clark County, their Republican counterparts objected to the recount.

"Out of an abundance of caution", officials say, the Clark County Election Board decided to regroup on Friday, Nov. 11 at 10:00 a.m. to continue reviewing the issue.

Officials say all legally cast ballots will be accurately counted.

