Two killed, two injured in Orange County crash

Indiana State Police said four young people were in a car that crashed on County Road 500 North on Valentine's Day.

PAOLI, Ind. — Two young people were killed and another two were hurt in a crash on Valentine's Day, according to Indiana State Police (ISP).

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on County Road 500 North in Paoli. According to police, a vehicle traveling westbound ran off the road and flipped multiple times before landing on its roof in a nearby field.

There were four people in the car. Two died at the scene and the other two were taken to the hospital. The names and ages of the people involved in the crash have not been released.

It is unclear if speed or alcohol were factors in this crash.

Indiana State Police are investigating and plan to release more information when it becomes available.

