JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning in Jeffersonville.

According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls, an ISP Sellersburg trooper pulled over a vehicle on Middle Road around 1 a.m. for not having working taillights. During the traffic stop, the trooper requested an ambulance for a possible medical situation.

Shortly after that, gunfire was exchanged between the trooper and a man in the vehicle. The man was shot and taken to the hospital where he later died. The ISP trooper was not injured.

The woman who was driving the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop was not injured.

Sgt. Huls said ISP Versailles will be leading the investigation with the help of the Jeffersonville Police Department. The department is planning to conduct a thorough investigation to find out what led to the shooting.

As of right now, there are no charges have been filed.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

