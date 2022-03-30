New Albany woods fire 'under control' after response from 8 departments

All fire departments in Floyd County responded to a fire near Corydon Pike Wednesday afternoon according to the Lafayette Township Fire Protection District.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Crews from several fire departments have now gotten two fires under control in southern Indiana.

Capt. Ryan Houchen with the Lafayette Township Fire Protection District said all fire departments in Floyd County have responded to a fire near Corydon Pike that stretches more than a mile to Quarry Rd. Crews from Charlestown and Jeffersonville are also assisting with the fire.

He said the strong winds and uneven terrain were making the fire difficult to contain. He does not know the exact size of the fire at the moment but said the commanding officer on the scene told him they have stopped the fire from spreading any further. He said this fire is now under control.

Houchen added that there was a second known brush fire near Renn Rd. in Floyds Knobs that the department is monitoring, but it is now under control.

No injuries have been reported. Avoid the area as crews continue to control the fires.

A line of strong to severe storms will work its way through Kentuckiana Wednesday night. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph are possible.

