Tracking high winds and evening storms today!

We'll be tracking a line of strong to severe storms this evening - here's the latest timeline and impacts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's a wild weather Wednesday - with near-record high temperatures, a wind advisory, and a line of strong to severe storms tonight.

The highest threat for severe storms will arrive after 7 pm. Areas along and west of I-65 appear to have a higher threat of damaging winds gusts, as the storms will run out of energy later in the night east of I-65.

Pockets of damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph will be possible along the squall line. While a quick spin-up tornado can't be ruled out, the tornado threat will be low for our area.

The threat of severe weather will end by around 11 p.m.

The Storm Prediction Center - a division of the National Weather Service which looks around the nation for where severe weather could happen - has our area under level 2 out of the 5 severe weather risk categories, also known as a Slight Risk of Severe Storms.

A much higher risk of severe storms and tornadoes is expected from Western Tennessee and south into Mississippi and Alabama this afternoon and evening - that's where there is a higher amount of unstable air - the fuel for thunderstorms.

We'll be left with breezy and fairly gloomy conditions for Thursday. Thankfully, our weather will be quiet and seasonably cool for our first weekend of April.

