Sewer project to close portions of Lincoln Drive in Clarksville for 6 months

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Clarksville officials have announced a large sewer project that will impact traffic for the next six months.

According to a news release, the town is replacing an aging sanitary sewer pump station they say is nearing the end of its life. It currently serves three areas surrounding Lewis and Clark Parkway, Blackiston Mill Road and Lincoln Drive.

A large portion of Lincoln Drive will be shut down from March 28 through Sept. 14.

The town plans to eliminate the pump station and turn it into a gravity system. Officials said that system is easy to maintain, doesn’t require regular maintenance and uses less resources.

“Replacing the pipe should also prevent future failures in the system and less disruption to residents and businesses,” the release read.

In the end, they believe the new gravity system will provide better service to the area and allow for future development along Lewis and Clark and Blackiston Mill Road.

The sewer project will have several phases and road closures with each.

Residents wanting to learn more about the sewer project can click here or visit the Town of Clarksville’s website.

