New Albany moves forward with new police headquarters

At Thursday's council meeting, members voted 6-2 to move the new headquarters forward.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city of New Albany has approved the plans for a new police headquarters.

At Thursday's council meeting, members voted 6-2 to move the new headquarters forward.

It will be the first stand-alone police station constructed in the city's history.

The department has been renting space from Floyd County in the Criminal Justice Center.

The police chief has said the space at the Criminal Justice Center was too small.

“The current location is too small to properly serve the needs of a modern police force, but this new headquarters will allow us to better train our officers, provide new services for the community, and increase our mental health and crisis response teams, among other benefits,” Police Chief Todd Bailey said.

In a press release, Mayor Jeff Gahan emphasized the new building will be completed with no new taxes.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.