New Albany set to construct new firehouse, police headquarters

Construction on the new firehouse will begin later in June, and the police headquarters will begin construction this year according to a press release.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New Albany is investing in public safety, announcing plans for a new police headquarters and fire station Tuesday.

New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said the city is a safe place to live and raise a family.

“We are committed to making New Albany safer than it has ever been before,” said Gahan.

Construction on the new firehouse in the former Sonic lot on Charlestown Road will begin later in June according to a press release.

Fire Chief Matt Juliot said they're using American Rescue Plan funds to build the new facility.

Work is also expected to start on a new police headquarters this year.

Right now, the police department operates out of the Criminal Justice Center downtown, but the chief says the location is too small.

“The current location is too small to properly serve the needs of a modern police force, but this new headquarters will allow us to better train our officers, provide new services for the community, and increase our mental health and crisis response teams, among other benefits,” stated Police Chief Todd Bailey. “We are looking forward to taking the next steps in this process, including further discussions with the New Albany City Council.”

