ISP arrests 28-year-old man living in Louisville for child solicitation

The 15-year-old's mother and Indiana police planned to meet the man, who she thought was 19, at their family home. He was arrested that night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana State Police arrested a 28-year-old man living in Louisville for several child sex-related charges.

ISP says the parents of a 15-year-old girl believed their daughter and the man, who they thought was 19 years old, were in an inappropriate relationship. The parents reported it to authorities on June 25, police said.

According to the affidavit, the child's mother said she had been using an email to contact someone using the email account "frenchydom@proton.com."

In the affidavit, the mother said there were previous emails from the account alluding to the alleged relationship.

According to the affidavit, one of the emails sent by the account holder states: "...it should be legal to date and have sex with a girl once she starts her period. I know for some girls that would be like six years old, but I think that's alright."

The affidavit also states the child's mom had scheduled a meet-up between her daughter and the person behind the email account on July 2 between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

On the night of the meeting, police said officers waited near the family’s home in Floyd County and stopped the suspect’s vehicle around 11:30 p.m. The affidavit described the vehicle as a 2017 gray Honda Accord with a Minnesota license plate.

ISP said officers identified the suspect as 28-year-old Shawn Riedesel of Minnesota, and believe he is currently living in Louisville.

Police said Riedesel is charged with sexual misconduct with a minor, child solicitation, child exploitation, possession of child porn and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

ISP said the department's investigation is still active.

