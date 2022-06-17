Indiana State police arrest 2 Kentuckians on drug charges

Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, ISP, a Spencer County Deputy and a Santa Claus Officer stopped a white Ford Edge because of an expired license plate according to police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana State Police arrested two people from Kentucky on drug charges after originally stopping their car for an expired license plate.

Both the driver, Jonathon Hall from Louisville, and the passenger, George Verner from Louisville, only had learner's permits police said.

ISP said the vehicle was totaled since there wasn't a valid driver and because of the expired plates. Police said after they inventoried the vehicle, they found a plastic bag containing a "crystal substance" believed to be methamphetamine and a jar believed to be marijuana.

Hall and Verner were arrested and charged with dealing and possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of marijuana according to police.

