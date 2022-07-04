11-year-old boy dies in fireworks accident in southern Indiana

Police said the accident happened Sunday night in Posey County.

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. — A child died in a fireworks-related incident Sunday night in southern Indiana.

Indiana State Police said it happened shortly before 9:45 p.m. at 932 N. Canal St. in Mount Vernon.

Posey County dispatch received a 911 call about the boy being seriously injured in a fireworks incident. The 11-year-old boy, from Mount Vernon, Indiana, died while being transported to a hospital in Evansville.

According to NBC affiliate WFIE, the boy's mom identified him as Camrynn Ray McMichael.

"He loved playing football for MTV and basketball. He’s dedicated, never has missed a game, workout, practice or volunteering," Camrynn's mother, Kyrra, told WFIE. "Getting ready to go into sixth grade, but most of all, he loved his little sister. He loved her more than anything.”

Mount Vernon is in Posey County, near the Ohio River.

ISP, the Mount Vernon Police Department, and the Posey County Coroner's Office are investigating the incident. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. The investigation is ongoing.