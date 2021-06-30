Madison prepares for 2021 Madison Regatta

The Madison Regatta has been held annually for 70 years and is one of the largest hydroplane races in the United States.

MADISON, Ind. — There is an energy in Madison, Indiana as crews and vendors prepare for the influx of visitors expected this weekend.

The 71st Madison Regatta will take place July 3 and 4, but event organizers weren't sure if it would happen this year. In March, organizers did not have the $600,000 needed to put on the races.

The Tourism Board and the City of Madison stepped in and donated $50,000 each to make sure the 2021 event was held.

"I can't say how important that was to us, because you can't plan for something financial like that to happen," said Director of Operations Matt True.

The 2020 event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and after having a successful Regatta in 2019, it was devastating financially.

True is expecting a higher turnout this year than in years past. Organizers have started digging into 2019 wristbands because they have already surpassed the number of tickets they expected to sell.

"That's a good thing that we have run out of what we ordered for the year. We are hoping for around 35,000 to 40,000 people. It will be a good year, the best year we have had in a really long time," said True.

Back in 2001, a study showed that the Madison Regatta brings in $1.2 million for the community. Local vendors are hoping for high sales, too.

Joe Breeck grew up in China, Indiana. He said his love for the Regatta has been strong since childhood.

"As a little boy I could hear the thunderboats, so I have always been a huge fan of the boats. Love the Regatta, love my hometown," he said.

Breeck opened Rivertown in February and since then, business has been steady. He is hoping each table will be filled come this weekend.

"All of the businesses thrive throughout the year but the Regatta is our money week. We all depend on the Regatta and being right downtown, we are looking to be completely slammed," he said.

You can find more information about the Madison Regatta online.

