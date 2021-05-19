Neighborhood in Clarksville added to National Register of Historic Places

The celebration included a walking tour where residents could learn more about the Lincoln Heights neighborhood and the benefits of the new designation.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — On Wednesday, the town of Clarksville, Indiana celebrated the Lincoln Heights neighborhood being formally added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The celebration included a walking tour where residents could learn more about the neighborhood and the benefits of the new designation.

“The building of this community started in 1928 and has filled in since. There are wonderful stories, important people lived here,” said Lynn Lewis of the Historic Association. “The state superintendent of public instruction, the first person to manage Indiana University Southeast, wonderful people have lived here, and so we have great stories to tell about this beautiful neighborhood.”

The neighborhood, which sits off Lewis and Clark Pkwy., was added to the register last March, but due to the pandemic the celebration was postponed.

May is National Historic Preservation Month.

