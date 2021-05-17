Indiana COVID-19 updates; CDC director defends new mask guidance

The head of the CDC Director Rochelle Walensky found herself defending the decision to ease mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people.

INDIANA, USA — This is a weekly blog with daily updates on COVID-19 numbers, COVID vaccine and other related content across Indiana for the week of May 17, 2021.

As of Sunday, May 16 the Indiana State Department of Health reported the total number of fully vaccinated Hoosiers is just under 2.3 million. The vast majority are listed by the state as either of the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Indiana had 754 news positive cases reported Sunday and 9 deaths.

To date, 13,063 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, with another 417 probable deaths reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients who died with no positive test on record.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced new guidance for wearing a mask indoor and outdoor for fully vaccinated individuals.

CDC director says mask turnaround based solely on science

The head of the CDC Director Rochelle Walensky found herself defending the decision to ease mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, stressing that increasing political pressure had nothing to do with the abrupt shift in guidelines.

Walensky said she delivered the science as soon as it was available. She also cautioned that even with the new guidelines, it was still too early to declare victory, but added that she was cautiously optimistic about the pandemic.

To date more than 156 million Americans, or more than 47% of the population, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 121 million are fully vaccinated.

